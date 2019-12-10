Phil Maltsberger said he begins making “swirlies” with a coffee can. Using a can opener that makes both sides smooth, he cuts out ribbons from the can. The middle of the swirlies are almost all previously used items. Maltsberger said “98 percent” of the middles are secondhand, mostly coming from thrift stores and yard sales.
His wife, Kathy Mondragon, designs the swirlies. “She is better at color matching than I am,” he said.
Once designed, Maltsberger bolts all of the pieces together and puts a fishing swivel at the top, helping the swirlies spin in the wind.
“People get all excited,” he said. When Maltsberger sees someone who’s bought one his swirlies, he said he always asks them if they’re “still spinning.”
“We guarantee them,” he said. “If something breaks, we just fix them.”
Maltsberger and Mondragon were among the 40 vendors at this year’s 39th annual Holiday Sampler Arts and Crafts Bazaar, which took place Saturday at Chaffee County Fairgrounds.
Less than halfway through the day, Maltsberger estimated they had already sold 45 swirlies.
“There were people wall to wall,” said the event’s organizer, Linda Cook. “There are all kinds of crafts and all things Christmas; most of it’s handcrafted.”
While the swirlies came from Gardner, almost all the other vendors were from Salida and Buena Vista, Cook said.
Lynn Boone, who lives part-time in Salida, also gets materials for her crafts from thrift stores. “I try to find unique pieces of glass, vibrant colors and unusual things that I think will be a focal point for the pieces,” Boone said. Boone then takes the glass and uses a special glue to make birdbaths and bird feeders, among other items.
Hauling the items around, she said, is the “hard part,” but added that they’re actually pretty durable and can handle snow, wind and hail.
“They weather really well and add color and shine to any garden,” Boone said.
Boone participated in the bazaar for the first time this year but plans on doing it again.
“This is a really great craft fair and it’s well attended, so I’d love to come back next year,” she said.
“We had a great turnout and it was a lovely day to be Christmas shopping,” Cook said.
