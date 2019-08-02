The city of Salida is requesting proposals for a project updating the city’s land use code.
Community Development Director Glen van Nimwegen said the current code has worked very well but has been amended over time in piecemeal fashion, and there is a risk of sections of the code not being coordinated.
The code is based on Chaffee County’s land use code, he said, and some parts of it apply more to the county than to Salida.
The city needs a brand-new code that takes into account modern planning trends, van Nimwegen said. He said he hopes the new code will last 10 years before it needs to be changed again.
Van Nimwegen said he expects the rewrite to take about 1½-2 years.
“We’re going to take our time with it,” he said.
The city budgeted $150,000 for three community development projects, of which the land use code rewrite was one; the other two are the downtown parking study and a housing nexus study.
The city received a grant for up to $93,750 for the project from the Colorado Department of Local Affairs, which the city must match.
Van Nimwegen said the city probably won’t use the full amount of that grant.
Proposals are due to the city by 2 p.m. Aug. 9.
