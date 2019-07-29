Strong outflow from a line of thunderstorms that moved east through the area caused the strong winds that Salida experienced between 3 and 4 p.m. Saturday, Michael Noskl with the National Weather Service said.
Noskl said Salida Airport at Harriet Alexander Field reported a gust of 59 mph at about 4 p.m., which was the peak gust during that time.
Salidans Paul and Cheri Jensen said they were off U.S. 50 near Walmart at about 3 p.m. when the wind really started to pick up.
Paul said a shed from his neighbor’s property was picked up and flew over a fence before crashing into a camper. He tried to get it tied down, but the winds picked it up again, and it flew into another camper.
The Mountain Mail received reports about broken tree limbs and other similar damage from Saturday’s wind.
