Andrea Carlstrom, Chaffee County public health director and COVID-19 incident commander, announced Wednesday that even with the state shift from stay-at-home to safer-at-home models April 27, in Chaffee County very little will change until May 1.
The Chaffee County Public Health order is in place until April 30 and supersedes the state order and decisions, Carlstrom said during her daily update on Facebook Live.
“While plans were already underway to reopen our county in a thoughtful and inclusive manner, over the last 48 hours there has been considerable progress developing plans and communication about what the future holds locally,” Carlstrom said.
She said those plans will be finalized and shared with the community as soon as possible.
Public Health will continue coordinating and collaborating with municipalities and other stakeholders to move toward reopening in the safest way possible, she said.
“We have one shot to do this and want to do it right,” Carlstrom said.
She said several questions have arisen about serological or antibody testing in the county.
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment discourages use of any serological assay that has not been approved by the FDA or at the state level, for any purpose other than research, Carlstrom said.
Until better information about test accuracy and immunity following infection is available, the state health department recommends against using unapproved antibody testing for purposes other than epidemiological studies, convalescent plasma donation and research.
Carlstrom said there are limitations to antibody testing.
While results from those tests may indicate a patient has been exposed to COVID-19, they cannot reliably determine if the patient is currently infected, she said.
Another limitation is that serological tests cannot definitively predict whether a patient will be immune to the infection in the future of if they can currently spread the virus to others.
Negative antibody test results can be the result of testing too early in the infection, prior to a strong immunological response.
The tests can also react to other seasonal respiratory viruses and create a false positive.
“If and when any of these issues get resolved, the CDPHE will update guidance accordingly,” Carlstrom said.
Right now, she said, the most accurate FDA-approved testing available is molecular-based tests, or PCR testing, which is what is being used in the county and in the state.
PCR testing detects presence of the coronavirus in patient samples but is not useful in determining past exposure in fully recovered patients, Carlstrom said.
She said due to Chaffee County’s stable COVID-19 environment, starting Monday Public Health will scale back live check-ins on Facebook to noon on Mondays and Wednesdays, with the 12:30 p.m. town hall continuing on Fridays.
The daily situational report will continue to be issued Monday-Friday.
