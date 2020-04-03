Salida $2.19

per gallon unleaded

West of Salida    Miles    Unleaded    Diesel

Poncha Springs        5          $2.19

Sargents                32.6       $2.29    

Gunnison               64.3       $2.29        $2.68

Montrose              128.9      $1.89         $2.54

Grand Junction      188.4      $1.77         $2.19

East of Salida    Miles    Unleaded    Diesel

Cotopaxi                25    

Cañon City             59          $1.96        $2.31

Penrose                 70.2       $1.99    

Pueblo                   97.6       $1.99        $2.46

Colorado Springs  103.6        $1.45       $2.24

North of Salida    Miles    Unleaded    Diesel

Centerville              14.2        $2.16        $2.53

Johnson Village       22.6        $2.19

Buena Vista            24.5        $2.09        $2.75

Leadville                 58.7        $2.19        $2.89

Northeast of JV    Miles    Unleaded    Diesel

Fairplay                   57.4       $2.29

Bailey                      95.8       $1.71    

Conifer                   110.3       $1.69       $2.04

Lakewood               132.3       $1.64       $1.99

Denver                   142.3       $1.40       $1.99

South of Salida    Miles    Unleaded    Diesel

Saguache                45           $1.89

South Fork              97.5        $2.19    

Monte Vista             80.2        $2.16    

Alamosa                  97.4        $2.16    

Lowest in Colorado    Miles    Unleaded    Diesel

Parker                            152      $1.29

Information compiled through gasbuddy.com, Google maps and interviews with individual gas stations. Information is subject to change.

