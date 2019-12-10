A federal grand jury indicted Robert Lewis Dear Jr., 61, on 68 counts related to the Nov. 27, 2015, shooting at a Planned Parenthood Clinic in Colorado Springs.
U.S. Attorney Jason R. Dunn and Assistant Attorney General Eric Dreiband announced the indictment Monday.
Dear has a connection to the Hartsel area, where he owns land.
The 2015 shooting resulted in the deaths of police officer Garrett Swasey, Ke’Arre Stewart and Jennifer Markovsky.
Eight other people, including four police officers, were wounded in the incident.
The indictment states Dear traveled to the clinic intending to wage “war” because the clinic offered abortion services.
He had four SKS rifles, five handguns, two additional rifles, a shotgun, more than 500 rounds of ammunition and propane tanks.
Dear first shot at people parked next to his truck, killing one and seriously injuring the other two.
He then repeatedly shot at three additional people who were in various locations in front of the clinic, killing one and injuring another.
The indictment further states Dear then forced his way into the clinic by shooting through a door to the side of the main entrance.
At the time, 27 health care providers, employees, patients and companions were in the clinic and hid in various rooms until they were rescued by law enforcement.
During his attack, Dear shot one of the civilians when a bullet he fired went through the wall and into the room where the individual was hiding.
After forcing his way into the clinic, Dear engaged in an approximately five-hour standoff with officials from several law enforcement and public safety agencies, including the Colorado Springs Police Department, El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, University of Colorado at Colorado Springs Campus Police and the Colorado Springs Fire Department.
Dear repeatedly shot at the firefighters and law enforcement officers, killing one officer and injuring four more.
The defendant fired approximately 198 bullets during the attack, the indictment indicated.
He also placed a propane tank in the parking lot.
When a law enforcement tactical vehicle was near the propane tank, Dear shot the tank in an attempt to create an explosion.
After his arrest Dear was charged in state court with first-degree murder.
Subsequent court-ordered mental competency evaluations determined Dear was not competent to proceed at the time of those evaluations.
He has remained in a state mental hospital in Pueblo since then.
Following Monday’s federal indictment, Dear was taken into federal custody at the State Mental Hospital in Pueblo.
He was scheduled to appear before U.S. Magistrate Judge Nina Y. Wang in Denver at 2 p.m. for an initial appearance to be advised of his rights and the charges pending against him.
“The dozens of victims of this heinous act, as well as the Colorado Springs community itself, deserve justice,” Dunn said.
“After four years of lengthy delays in state court, and in consultation with the 4th Judicial District attorney and victims, this office made the decision to charge Mr. Dear.”
Dear faces 65 counts of violating the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act and three counts of use of a firearm during a crime of violence resulting in death where the killing is a murder.
If convicted, Dear faces a maximum penalty up to and including death.
In the absence of death, he faces a minimum of 10 years and up to life imprisonment.
At the time of his initial arrest, Dear’s Hartsel property and a trailer were checked by authorities for explosives.
