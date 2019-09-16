About 40 members of the Black Mountain Motorcycle Club took in Salida’s amenities for about four days last week.
The club, based in Cave Creek, Arizona, is mainly a social motorcycle group, member Kathy Allison said, and is composed of motorcycle enthusiasts who like to make friends. The club has been around since 1994 and has about 100 members total.
The club goes on numerous shorter rides throughout the year, culminating in a “premier ride” that lasts from seven to nine days.
This year, the premier ride went to Salida. Club member Wayne Winslow said it’s nice when they can stay in one place the whole time and take rides from there. The premier ride helps them get out of the Arizona heat, he said. Club members rode to Leadville and Bishop Castle, among other places.
A committee comes up in advance of the premier rides to scout the area. The committee fell in love with Salida and how accommodating local people were, Winslow said.
In addition to riding motorcycles, the club explored other activities the area has to offer, taking in a car show and going whitewater rafting, among other activities.
“Salida’s got a lot going for it,” Winslow said.
The club includes members of different ages who ride different kinds of bikes, and members have been able to develop lifelong friendships through their rides, Winslow said.
The group has ended up being more than a motorcycle club, Allison said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.