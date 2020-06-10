The Grainery Ministry announced that, beginning Monday, it will resume operating as an open-shelf pantry, allowing those in need to select their own food items from its supply.
The Grainery has operated as an open-shelf pantry for Salida and the surrounding area since 1999, Steve Lander, vice president, said. However, under COVID-19 restrictions for the past three months, the food bank remained open but could only supply food boxes according to family size.
“This has not been easy,” Lander said, “but we were able to provide a constant food supply to our clients, which included fresh vegetables and fruit when available.”
When open-shelf practices resume, The Grainery will still operate under compliance with current health department guidelines, including social distancing, and only one client will be served at a time, he said.
“The Grainery Ministry board is extremely thankful to the community, both individuals as well as businesses, who have contributed and who continue to contribute to the outreach of our organization,” Lander said.
“We look forward to again operating as an open-shelf pantry serving the needs of our community.”
