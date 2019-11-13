Kampgrounds of America announced that the Buena Vista KOA Journey Campground received the 2020 KOA President’s Award and KOA Founder’s Award Monday at KOA’s annual International Convention in Savannah, Georgia.
KOA surveys hundreds of thousands of campers each year about their KOA camping experience, according to a press release.
The KOA Founder’s Award, named for founder Dave Drum, is KOA’s highest service award and is given to KOA campground owners and managers who attain world-class scores in both customer service and the KOA Quality Review.
The KOA President’s Award is presented to campgrounds meeting exceptional quality standards and who receive high customer service scores from their camping guests.
