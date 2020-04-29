by D.J. DeJong
Mail Staff Writer
Another death due to COVID-19, reported Tuesday at Columbine Manor Care Center, brought Chaffee County’s toll to 15.
As of Tuesday, 66 cases had been confirmed positive or probable for the virus in the county, 52 of which were centered at Columbine Manor, one of 149 residential or commercial facilities in the state reporting an outbreak of COVID-19.
Colorado Department of Health and Environment reported as of Monday 736 deaths related to the virus have occurred in the state.
State health department data indicated 14,316 of the 67,094 people tested for the virus so far had tested positive or were probable cases.
The virus has had an effect in 56 counties in the state.
In surrounding counties, recent data showed Lake County with 17 cases, Park County with 11, Fremont County with 22, Saguache County with three, Gunnison County with 161 and Pitkin County with 61.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.