Salida Living Waters Ministries, 5300 U.S. 50, will conduct a special service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, followed by a free dinner to celebrate paying off the church mortgage.
Pastor Stan Rutkowski said the mortgage payoff was made possible through an anonymous gift in memory of Henry Montoya, a member of Living Waters Church who died recently.
“It was an extraordinary gift,” Rutkowski said. “It was given in honor of Henry’s memory. We want to invite the public to come to this celebration. Many of them knew Henry, and we want them to be part of it.”
Rutkowski said Ed Soules, former pastor of the church, will also be on hand, along with Phil Neely, former district superintendent.
He said Soules moved the church to its current location from Third and D streets across from the post office, while Neely, who also attended the church, has recently been doing missionary work in Mexico.
