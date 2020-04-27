The Poncha Springs Board of Trustees and Planning Commission will continue their discussion and public hearing on Tailwind Group LLC’s annexation petition for a 54.25-acre parcel owned by Paul Moltz during a virtual meeting at 6:30 p.m. today.
The public can attend either by calling 346-248-7799 with access code 506-178-5925 or by visiting us02web.zoom.us/j/5061785925. Any questions or issues should be emailed to manager@ponchasprings.us.
An audio recording of the meeting will be posted on ponchaspringscolorado.us. All votes will be taken by roll call.
The public hearing concerns a proposed multifamily site plan for a 1.15-acre parcel owned by Tailwind Group, potentially located at 1010 Tailwind St. The proposed development, named Tailwind Apartments, could have eight fourplexes or 32 units total.
A second public hearing during the meeting concerns a sketch plan for a proposed minor subdivision of a 1.45-acre parcel at 129 Halley’s Ave. owned by CDL, LLC, The sketch plan proposes eight “live/work units” that would front Halley’s Avenue through two fourplexes as well as eight residential units fronting Industrial Drive, also through two fourplexes.
In other business, trustees will consider a liquor license renewal for Hunger Junction, rescheduling the Town Cleanup Day from May 9 to June 6 or 13, approval of expenditures for Hutchinson Homestead Augmentation and participation in the Upper Arkansas Water Conservancy District and U.S. Geological Survey ground water level network.
Trustees will also consider a resolution on the Poncha Meadows subdivision improvements agreement amendment.
The Planning Commission will join trustees to consider a site plan and addition for Chaffee County Fire Protection District Station 4.
They will also take public comments to consider a commercial site plan for Colorado Outpost.
The group will discuss local contributions and financial assistance for COVID-19 related impacts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.