Chaffee County Clerk and Recorder Lori Mitchell has certified the Official Abstract of votes for the recent November election and reported the official final numbers.
A total of 8,278 ballots were cast in Chaffee County.
Four of the races were for positions on the Buena Vista school board.
For District A, Stacey Moss won with 2,152 votes, while opponent Nathaniel Weeks got 731, for a total of 2,883.
For District C, Suzette Hachmann, running unopposed, earned 2,552 votes.
For At Large VF2 Tracy Storms collected 1,985 votes while Brett Mitchell collected 1,826 votes, for a total of 3,811. Two positions were open for this district, so both Storms and Mitchell will take seats on the school board.
In the At Large VF1 district, Jessica Crites, winning 1,792 votes, beat Nancy Best, who got 1,081. A total of 2,873 votes were collected for this race.
Altogether there were 12,119 votes in the Buena Vista School District races.
In Salida four school board seats were open: District 2, District 4, District 5 and the At Large seat.
All the districts had candidates running unopposed, except for District 5, which had no candidates.
The final votes for the Salida School Board broke down as:
• District 2 – Jennifer Visitacion, 2,934.
• District 4 – Joe Smith, 2,979.
• At Large – Joel McBride, 3,068.
A total of 8,981 votes were collected for the Salida School District races.
The other local ballot question was Salida School District 5a, asking if the Salida School District should join the Colorado Mountain College District. Only county voters within the Salida School District voted on this issue.
There were 2,816 votes in favor of the ballot issue and 1,836 against, for a total of 4,652 votes.
The ballot also included two state measures, Proposition CC and Proposition DD.
Proposition CC asked voters to allow the state to retain tax revenues that would normally be refunded through the Colorado Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights (TABOR).
Chaffee County voters cast 4,714 votes against and 3,484 votes for Proposition CC, for a total of 8,198 total. That breaks down to 57.5 percent against and 42.5 percent for, in Chaffee County.
Statewide election results have not been officially certified, but as of 3 p.m. Monday, the Colorado secretary of state reported that Proposition CC failed, with 838,282 votes, or 53.66 percent, against and 724,060, or 46.34 percent, in favor, statewide.
Proposition DD asked voters to authorize a tax on statewide sports betting, with the money being used to fund state water projects.
In Chaffee County the issue failed, with 4,410 votes (54 percent) against and 3,747 votes (46 percent) in favor of the measure, for a total of 8,157 votes.
Statewide, the issue passed, with 800,745 (51.41 percent) votes for and 756,712 (48.59 percent) votes against.
