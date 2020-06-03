by D.J. DeJong
Mail Staff Writer
A 15-year-old girl died in a single-vehicle rollover early Tuesday morning on U.S. 285 near mile marker 142, just south of Nathrop.
Colorado State Patrol received the call at about 3:30 a.m.
CSP stated in a press release that Jesse Owens, 19, of Greeley was driving a 2006 Ford Freestyle southbound when the vehicle ran off the left side of the roadway and began to overturn.
The Ford rolled 2½ times before coming to rest on its roof.
The 15-year-old passenger was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene, CSP reported.
Owens was transported to Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center to be treated for his injuries.
Neither occupant was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
CSP Trooper Josh Lewis said Owens was charged with failure to produce proof of insurance upon request, driving while license under restraint and careless driving causing death.
Drugs and alcohol are not suspected to be a contributing factor to the crash, Lewis said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.