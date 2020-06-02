Chaffee County Public Health announced it will reopen immunization clinics for the community beginning today.
To protect staff and patients, immunization clinics will follow a different format than in the past, a press release stated.
During June, immunization clinics will be offered from noon to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and 3-4 p.m. Thursdays.
All immunizations must be by appointment only.
Any patient who needs an emergency immunization, such as a tetanus shot, is encouraged to contact their doctor or visit a local pharmacy.
Patients will be asked to stay in their vehicle until they are contacted by Public Health staff that their appointment slot is ready, and they are required to wear a mask when entering the building.
Many vaccines are covered by insurance, but if the patient does need to pay, Public Health asks that payment be made by cash or check the day of the appointment or prepaid by credit card over the phone.
Public health nurse Emily Anderson said, “Chaffee County Public Health believes it is vital that immunization services are available to the community as we reopen and increase our social interactions.
“Vaccinations are one of the most successful public health interventions. I hope one of the things this pandemic has shown us is the importance of a community that is protected from disease by the many vaccines that we have available to us.”
To schedule an immunization appointment, call Public Health at 719-539-4510.
