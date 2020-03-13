Salida Police Department citations will look a little different starting Monday as the department moves to an electronic citation system.
The new system will allow officers to scan licenses and registrations rather than hand write information on tickets, saving time and lessening time spent by the side of the road during traffic stops.
The new system will be used for more than traffic citations. They will be used for other types of violation citations as well, including parking infractions.
The system works with a hand-held scanner about the size of a cell phone with a heavy duty case. A screen allows the officer to chose from a menu of infractions and those being issued a summons to sign.
A small printer will print out tickets, which will be a 4 inch x 18 inch receipt and will contain information about the recipient, what the infraction is and information about what needs to be done next.
The same information will be stored digitally so that the officer can download it to the central system at the end of shift, where it can be approved by a supervisor. The same information will be sent to the courts.
Salida Police chief Russ Johnson said the electronic citation system is one that has been used by other departments for years, but Salida Police Department was only able to afford to make the switch after receiving a $25,200 Justice Assistance Grant.
Johnson said the system will free up officer time to do other things. With old paper citations, officers would have to input information into the report system. This system will take a few minutes to download the information.
Since the system uses scanning technology, it also means violators will not have to wait as long for a ticket to be completed.
Johnson said the new system should cut down on errors as well as difficulties arising from handwriting.
“It will be more accurate,” he said.
Lt. Spencer Blades said the new system is super easy to use and eliminates crossing out mistakes and keeping track of carbon copies.
Sgt. Lance Cliff said officer safety is enhanced by allowing the officer to spend less time on the side of the road for a traffic stop and keep his attention on actions inside the vehicle instead of focusing on writing information.
Salida officers have adapted quickly to the new system. Johnson said the newer and younger officers look for technology when considering working for a department.
