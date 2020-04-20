Colorado’s unemployment rate in March reached 4.5 percent, its highest point since August 2015, according to a press release from the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment.
Last year’s unemployment rate was 3 percent. Based on a Colorado household survey, the unemployment rate increased two percentage points from February to March.
According to the county report, Chaffee County saw a labor force decrease of 333 between February and March. As of March, the labor force is 9,231. The unemployment rate is 4.4 percent with 8,827 employed residents and 404 unemployed.
In February, the county unemployment rate was 2.7 percent with 9,303 employed residents and 261 unemployed. In March 2019, the unemployment rate was 2.7 percent with 9,346 employed residents and 264 unemployed.
The Colorado active labor force decreased by 45,600 over the month to 3,140,700. The number of self-reported employed residents decreased by 107,900 to 2,998,100. The unemployed population increased 62,300. Since last year, the labor force increased by 17,300 while total employment decreased by 31,700 and total unemployment increased by 49,000.
The national unemployment rate increased nine-tenths of a percentage point from February to March to 4.4 percent. The last time Colorado’s monthly unemployment rate exceeded the national rate was in June 2005. The national unemployment rate was 3.8 percent in March 2019.
Since last year, the average workweek for private nonfarm payrolls increased from 32.6 to 33.4 hours, and average hourly earnings increased from $30.26 to $30.94.
The largest private-sector job gains over the month were in professional and business services. There were significant declines in education, health services, leisure, hospitality, manufacturing, trade, transportation, utilities and other services.
Over the year, the largest private-sector job gains were in professional and business services, education, health services, trade, transportation and utilities, while mining and logging saw the biggest declines.
Nonfarm Colorado payroll jobs declined by 3,900 from February to March to 2,809,500 jobs. Government added 2,100 payroll jobs and the private sector lost 6,000. February job estimates were revised down to 2,813,400, and the change from January to February decreased by 400 rather than the originally estimated 3,100 increase.
Over the year, nonfarm payroll jobs increased by 43,900, with an increase of 30,900 in the private sector and an increase of 13,000 in government.
The reference period for the surveys includes the week that includes the 12th day of the month, therefore the information reflects Colorado’s employment situation during the outbreak’s first stages in the state.
Nonfarm payroll job estimates based on the business establishment survey are intended to measure the number of jobs, not the number of people employed. The unemployment rate, labor force, labor force participation, total employment and number of unemployed people are based on the household survey.
The business establishment survey covers about seven times as many households surveyed and is therefore considered a more reliable indicator of economic conditions by the department. Because estimates are based on two separate surveys, results can occasionally seem conflicting.
More information can be found on colmigateway.com.
