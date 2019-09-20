The Office Wave, the most upstream feature at the Salida Whitewater Park, will be closed for construction from Monday to Oct. 18, Salida city officials announced Thursday.
River users are asked to avoid the area during construction, when that portion of the river may be impassable, according to a city press release. A coffer dam will divert water from the affected area.
All vessels should take out at Big Bend or above and put in at the Coors Boat Ramp or below.
The Boat Ramp Wave and other downstream features should be unaffected.
For questions, call Salida Recreation at 719-539-6738.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.