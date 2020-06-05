Like so many things in the southern Colorado mountains, from Poncha Pass to the narrow-gauge railroads of the San Juans, The Mountain Mail owes something of its origin to Otto Mears.
Mears, a tough minded Russian immigrant, first made his living in this country as a newsboy, and maybe that accounted for his fascination with the newspaper business. Mears is well known for his toll roads, railroads and negotiations with the Utes – but he founded five newspapers in Colorado as well.
The first was the Saguache Chronicle in 1874, and as that decade ended, he also had started the Lake City Silver World and the Ouray Times. As one of Colorado’s first newspaper chain owners, Mears had some surplus equipment in Saguache in 1879.
And, just over his Poncha Pass toll road was a community starting to form – Cleora.
Two railroads, the Denver & Rio Grande and the Atchison, Topeka and Santa Fe, were working their way west from Cañon City and were at that moment indulging in armed warfare to see which would get the route through the Royal Gorge, a chasm that took creative engineering to accommodate one set of rails and would never hold two.
Railroads in those days did not make money merely by hauling passengers and freight. Leaving aside stock and construction swindles, there was another method. As a railroad opened up territory it established townsites. The land was platted, streets were scraped out, and lots were sold. Real estate development was generally more profitable than railroading, and Cleora was one of those ventures, done through a Santa Fe subsidiary.
In the waning months of 1879, it looked like the Santa Fe would get the rights to go after the profusion of silver-related traffic in Leadville, and its agents were active in Cleora. So active that some people believed there would be a real town there, and a real town needed a newspaper to make things official.
Mears had equipment just over the hill, so it was rented and mules strained to haul the cast-iron press and lead type over rutted Poncha Pass, and the equipment was quickly set up in a shack in Cleora. The result was the Cleora Journal, and, like Cleora, it lasted less than a year.
For Cleora was backed by the losing railroad, the Santa Fe. The Rio Grande, once it had the route, was hardly going to let the moneymaking possibilities of land development accrue to other people, and it set up its own town, South Arkansas, a couple of miles up the river.
The newspaper moves
Just as many of Cleora’s buildings were moved to the new townsite, so was the newspaper, which had a special inducement. Gen. A.C. Hunt, who developed Salida, had offered the Cleora Journal’s owners, M.R. Moore and Henry Olney, a corner lot at First and F if they would provide this new town with a newspaper.
On June 5, 1880, Moore and Olney cranked up Mears’ press, inked the type and pulled off the first edition of The Mountain Mail, a weekly issued on Saturdays. Why they gave it that name is uncertain, for their previous newspaper had carried the town’s name. Perhaps they weren’t sure whether South Arkansas would be any more permanent than Cleora, and they wanted a newspaper name that would be as portable as the presses and type.
On July 31, 1880, South Arkansas became Salida, and Salida was getting bigger by the minute. At the time, the Rio Grande had a construction crew larger than the contemporary U.S. Army, and many of these crews were based in and around Salida.
In February 1883, Moore bought out Olney and issued the newspaper every weekday. He also figured it was time for a name change, and The Mountain Mail became the Salida Mail on April 7, 1883.
Two months later, Moore sold it to W.W. Wallace, who had been in business at Coal Creek. Wallace, after 18 months, sold his newspaper to H.C. Crawford and J.F. Erdlen, who discovered that, while a daily newspaper might have been impressive, Salida wasn’t quite big enough to support one – a complaint that future publishers would sympathize with.
They cut back to twice a week, on Tuesdays and Fridays, and in February 1885 absorbed the St. Elmo Mountaineer, adding a few subscribers and raising The Mail’s circulation to 1,100.
About that time, they hired an editor, D.J. Truesdell of Minnesota, who bought a part interest in 1887. And they brought equipment, including a stereotyping rig and a steam-powered press, its 4-horsepower engine run from a small boiler.
Howard Russell, whose background is unknown, appeared in 1892 and bought out the three owners.
Competition appears
The little paper had been through a dozen years with two towns, three names, six owners and three different frequencies of publication, a reflection of the unsettled times along the American frontier. Like its contemporary newspapers, The Mail spoke loudly for Salida, reflected popular prejudices and disparaged its competitors.
For it did encounter competition. The academies of that era did not produce specially trained journalists; any literate man was presumed to be a potential newspaperman, and if that literate man aspired to some degree of community prominence, he often got into the newspaper business.
Although printing was an involved trade that took time to learn, that generally wasn’t a problem. The same freight trains that provided coal and food also brought in another portion of vanished Americana – the tramp printer riding the rods with other hoboes. He generally worked until he had enough for a good, long bender; the backshop employee turnover at the early-day Mail was appalling, but there was a ready supply of replacements.
Another reason that many newspapers were likely to spring up comes from the economy of that era. Once America was tied together by rails, merchants could sell one brand across the continent, if they could find a way to promote it. There was no radio or television, and the glory days of national magazines were in the future. If a Cincinnati soap merchant wanted to sell his wares nationally, he really had one way to advertise – local newspapers. Today’s newspapers carry little national advertising, but then it accounted for much, in many cases a majority, of the advertising space.
So it wasn’t so much a question of what the town’s merchants could support as it is now – the money was there with national advertising agencies dispensing it liberally.
With such favorable conditions, it was little wonder that the Salida Record appeared in June 1882, owned by A.R. Pelton and Henry C. Brown. It shortly became the Salida Sentinel, a weekly and daily publication.
Then it changed names again, becoming the Salida News and dropping back to twice-a-week publication in 1883, then resuming daily operations in 1889.
A year later, it became the Sentinel again, as a weekly, and in May 1893, it was bought by H.L. Bevan and became the Chaffee County Record.
Erdlen returns to Mail
Back to the Salida Mail. In 1897, Russell had trouble paying off his note to Erdlen, and Erdlen took the twice-a-week paper back, dropping one edition and issuing it as a Friday weekly.
Erdlen kept the paper for six years, selling it to Judge L.A. Hollenbeck and T. “Ed” Jarrett on Aug. 4, 1903. The paper had been a rabid supporter of the Populist Party – the outfit that wanted free and unlimited coinage of silver dollars to bolster Colorado’s sagging economy – but it became an independent paper in 1904.
That year, the judge sold out on July 12, with M.M. Smith buying his interest, and W.E. Perry bought out Jarrett 10 days later.
Erdlen reappears in 1905 – perhaps the other owners had trouble making payments, or maybe he just couldn’t stay away from it, but he is listed as publisher for the Aug. 1 and Aug. 8 editions, and the Aug. 15 Mail carried the announcement that Sarah E. Jarrett and S.J. England now owned the Salida Mail. Sarah Jarrett was T.E. Jarrett’s mother, and one account said he was in poor health and made arrangements for his mother to get his share of the paper – but that doesn’t explain why M.M. Smith bought his interest a year earlier.
Anyway, another woman got into the ownership picture that fall, when Frances Fuller bought Jarrett’s interest, staying in partnership with England.
A year later, in 1906, Ernest Newtown, formerly of the Alamosa Courier, bought the paper and gave it a decade of stability in ownership. John M. O’Connell bought the Salida Mail from Newtown on Jan. 16, 1915, and O’Connell was to own the newspaper for a third of its history. O’Connell once said he had planned to stay in Salida for a couple of years before moving to a bigger city, but for some reason he never found his way out of Salida.
A changing Record
With the Salida Mail finally seeing some permanency in management, the Record was busy changing hands, too, during that interval. John C. Hollenbeck (it is unknown whether he was related to the Judge Hollenbeck who owned part of the Mail briefly in 1903) and Oren R. Meachem bought the Chaffee County Record in 1896. Two years later, Hollenbeck bought out Meachem and changed the weekly’s name to the Salida Record.
On March 1, 1901, Paul B. Smith purchased the Record from Hollenbeck, and four years later sold it to H.J. Faulk and Marsh A Corbin. The partnership was short-lived, for Faulk acquired sole interest in 1906, and shortly thereafter Meachem returned to edit the Record and bought an interest in it a little later.
Meachem was publisher until 1925, when F.G. Hedges bought it, and Salida got a daily newspaper again, the Salida Daily Record, as the Salida Mail was still a weekly.
The Daily Record’s life was brief. In two years, it was down to publishing on Tuesdays and Fridays, and William J. Marquardt became the editor in 1929. Marquardt and C.L. Preush purchased the Record in 1932, and H.R. Moore bought half of Preush’s interest in 1937.
Mail goes daily
Meanwhile, over at the competition, O’Connell converted the Salida Mail into the Salida Daily Mail in 1936, and it has been published daily ever since. O’Connell installed the United Press wire service to give Salidans a chance to find out what was going on in the rest of the world.
That move was probably in response to competition, for in 1933, the daily Salida Mail-Bulletin came into being. Little is known about this paper, but in 1939, it collapsed and was merged into the Salida Daily Mail.
Salida also had another newspaper of sorts in these years, the Salida Daily Reminder, a mimeographed sheet that lasted six years after its inception in 1929.
Consolidation
It all came together on June 1, 1948. Leigh and Maxine Abbey and their son and his wife, Robert and Elizabeth Abbey, bought the Salida Daily Mail from O’Connell. At the same time, they purchased the semi-weekly Record from Marquardt, Preusch and Moore, merging the two publications.
Salida now had the Salida Daily Mail-Record, and the Salida Weekly Record.
The Abbey family owned the newspapers until Nov. 1, 1951, when George and Ethel Oyler purchased the enterprise. Oyler had been manager of two dailies in Lead and Deadwood, South Dakota, and had a financial interest in the business. When he sold his interest, he was looking for similar country, and Salida resembled the Black Hills.
Oyler, when he bought The Mail, figured the town was going to grow, so he installed a plant about twice the size he really needed – five Linotypes, a large press, and expanded the building – the same building that had housed the Record. When the Abbeys combined the papers, they moved everything into the Record plant, the same home The Mail now occupies. Before that, the Mail had had many homes, including one on East First Street where a stone atop the building still says “Salida Mail, estab. 1880,” a rented storefront on F Street now occupied by part of Tuttles Trading Post, and the O’Connell Block, which was later razed and is today the site of the First National Bank parking lot.
Much to Oyler’s consternation. Salida refused to grow. “I remember one year that there was only one house built in Salida,” he said. The decade of the ’50s saw the D&RGW abandon its narrow-gauge track, a move that reduced the railroad’s manpower needs and certainly didn’t help Salida grow.
Mountain Mail returns
On Oct. 2, 1956, the Salida Daily Mail-Record resumed its original name, The Mountain Mail. “The old name was so long that it was really a mouthful,” Oyler recalled. “We had used the name Mountain Mail on a special historical edition when the paper was 75 years old, and we polled our readers to see if they’d like us to return to the original name. They were overwhelmingly in favor of it.”
While The Mail, since 1948 a full-size broadsheet newspaper, was progressing, the Record was dying.
Oyler continued to publish the Record as a weekly, since his sale contract from the Abbeys had a clause they had inherited when they bought the Record from Marquardt – that the Record continue to be published as a weekly. Its contents were entirely material that had been lifted from the preceding week’s daily Mails.
“It had damn little advertising,” Oyler said, “and only about 300 subscribers, and most of them were in California. Once we were out from under that contract provision, we quit putting it out.”
The Record’s last edition was Nov. 20, 1968, putting an end to a newspaper that had been founded in 1882 and been through a multitude of name changes. Its few subscribers received an equivalent number of Mountain Mails.
Switch to offset
The Oylers owned The Mail until May 3, 1971, when it was sold to the Grand Junction Sentinel. The Sentinel was on an acquisition binge then, for in the same year it bought the Delta and Hotchkiss newspapers, which it still owns.
But it was one thing to run a couple of nearby weeklies from Grand Junction – a daily newspaper 200 miles away was a different matter. Grand Junction sent over experienced newsroom people, and it spent a bushel of money converting from letterpress to offset.
In a letterpress operation, newspapers are printed in much the same way as they were in Benjamin Franklin’s day. Although much of the typesetting is automated, the lead slugs of type are still assembled into a page form, and the paper is printed from that.
In offset publication, what you see is what you get, as the type is set photographically, and the pages are pasted together and photographed. Plates are burned from the photographs. Its advantages are many – from better picture reproduction to the fact that less skilled labor is needed.
But the conversion process had made the paper into a madhouse – The Mail was being printed in Cañon City until its press, the same one in use today, arrived, and the Sentinel was having trouble managing from afar.
The chain finally got a full-time general manager in 1972, George Lederman, who agreed to buy The Mail in 1973. Lederman also got his hands on the county’s only other newspaper, the weekly Chaffee County Republican in Buena Vista, and had a virtual monopoly.
It should have been a gold mine, but it wasn’t. Lederman is famed in Colorado journalism circles for making the only backward conversion in the state’s history after he failed to make payments on The Mail and the Sentinel took it back. That left Lederman in Buena Vista, and he proceeded to take what had been an offset newspaper and convert it back to letterpress.
Lederman also left The Mail in a shambles by 1974. Circulation had fallen to 1,400, advertising was virtually nonexistent, and pay had actually been cut for many employees, some of whom quickly left.
Present owner activities
In 1974, the Sentinel had The Mail again and was looking for someone to manage it. And Merle Baranczyk, a Wisconsin native, had just learned that he was out of work. Baranczyk had been editing the weekly Colorado Springs Times organization and it was going out of business.
Baranczyk started sending out resumes, and one ended up in the hands of Ken Johnson, publisher of the Daily Sentinel and owner of a daily in Salida that the Grand Junction paper had acquired again. Johnson installed Baranczyk in Salida as publisher.
Baranczyk, with an assist from the Sentinel, began rebuilding the newspaper, adding subscribers and advertisers. In 1977, The Mail dropped its wire service and switched to an all-local news format. At the same time, the paper was converted to a tabloid layout and the overall number of pages printed was reduced about 10 percent, saving on production materials and newsprint.
Also in 1977, The Mail began publishing The Smart Shopper, designed to give advertisers saturation coverage on the Salida trade area.
Once the paper began standing on its own again, the Sentinel began listening to offers to buy the paper, considering, among other things, that Baranczyk might move on, leaving Grand Junction hunting for another publisher. Baranczyk, seeing an opportunity, approached Johnson on buying the paper. The sale was finalized in May 1978 with Baranczyk and his wife, Mary, becoming owners of The Mountain Mail.
Improvements have come steadily since then. Newer and more versatile and rapid typesetting machinery appeared in the production room. Reporters no longer type their stories on paper, but on special terminals, with their writing displayed in a television screen. They can be edited there, and the stories are stored on magnetic disks. The disks then drive the typesetting machines, and that means the stories don’t have to be retyped to be set into print.
As this happened, The Mail began regaining its former position in the community. Circulation reached 2,400, an all-time record; advertising lineage increased; and The Mail even got hit with a libel suit.
As the Mountain Mail enters its second century, paper costs continue to climb, as do the costs for delivery, and there are some people in the industry who wonder if the newspaper has a future as a mass-circulation product.
Their reasoning is that the mass newspaper is a result of a series of coincidences – tons of paper from forests that were easy to harvest, mechanization of typesetting procedures, cheap transportation and a literate population – all of which are changing as resources get more costly and people seem less willing to read.
But others point out that, even though the electronic media became more and more influential and profitable, nothing can replace the written word for many purposes, and there will always be a market and a need for a service that provides those written words about contemporary events.
So long as people read, there will be a need for verbal communication – but the newspaper 50 years from now might be delivered by coaxial cable and displayed on your television screen, thus cutting delivery costs and eliminating paper and printing costs. The newspaper is already assembled electronically in the newsroom – it might end up being delivered that way too.
Whatever happens, The Mail enters its second century as willing to serve its readers and advertisers as it was when is was founded. Whether that comes from hand-set type on a borrowed press or high-speed computers and a 14,000-paper-per-hour press isn’t really that important.
For, as always, it will be people who gather and edit the news and pictures, sell the ads, keep the records and assemble it all every weekday to provide Salida with a running chronicle of its community life.
