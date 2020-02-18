Colorado Mined Land Reclamation Board will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesday at 1313 Sherman St., Room 215 in Denver.
According to a press release, the following local permits will be received during the meeting: Fremont County, Royal Gorge Ranch and Garfield Scott Contracting, Inc. gravel and sand permit.
Revisions submitted include: Lake County, Leadville Research & Development Corporation, quartz permit at Alps Junction Quarry;
Fremont County, Tezak Heavy Equipment Co. Inc., silica permit at Table Mountain Quarry;
Chaffee County, Dwayne Hall, gem permit at Blue Rose;
Park County, Colorado Calumet Co. Inc. gem permit at Detroit City Mine.
