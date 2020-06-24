Colorado Mountain College President and CEO Dr. Carrie Besnette Hauser praised Thursday’s U.S. Supreme Court 5-4 decision that overturns the Trump administration’s attempt to end Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA).
The court ruled the Trump administration did not correctly follow procedural steps before deciding to terminate the program. The program can therefore continue for the time being.
“It is indeed a wonderful day,” Hauser said after the court’s decision. “However, the work to safeguard the hopes and dreams of all Americans is not finished. …
“It is time for Congress to act – once and for all – in passing permanent legislation to support these Americans …,” she said.
“This decision from the Supreme Court reflects strict adherence to the rule of law and corresponds with the overwhelming majority of Americans’ support of some of the best and brightest students and workers in the United States,” Hauser said.
In January 2018, the elected CMC Board of Trustees unanimously approved a resolution to endorse immigration reform and support CMC students who have benefited from the DACA program.
In October, CMC joined more than 165 colleges and universities nationwide in signing an amicus brief supporting more than 700,000 young immigrants who came to the United States as children and are entitled to protection under the DACA program.
