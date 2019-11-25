by Brian McCabe
Mail News Editor
Water and fire caused problems for Chaffee County Road and Bridge and Salida Public Works this year, but both were able to complete their scheduled projects.
Both Mark Stacy, Chaffee County Road and Bridge superintendent, and David Lady, Salida Public Works director, said the Decker Fire affected them, while Stacy said the wet winter and spring also caused some delays.
“We experienced a very wet winter and spring,” Stacy said. “This caused some delays in our project season due to mud and runoff. These same issues caused delays in other counties statewide, putting vendors behind as well. We finished our last paving project on CR 313 Oct. 17, over a month behind schedule.”
Stacy said the trouble spots included CR 194, where a flash flood washed out a 4-foot culvert and half the road near Hecla Junction.
In addition, a flood rerouted a creek on CR 162 near Alpine, which caused emergency repairs to both the main drainage and CR 162.
Stacy said CR 371 flooded twice this year, along with several roads north of Buena Vista along Trout Creek Pass and on Tenderfoot Mountain.
“Most of the machine patching we had to do was because of the moisture saturating the roads creating potholes,” Stacy said. “We had to repair these roads before chip sealing.”
Stacy said the county spent about $10,000 this year on road patching.
It also spent about $200,000 on chip seal. The county sealed the following roads this year;
• CR 175 – 1.4 miles.
• CR 178 – 1 mile.
• CR 260 – 2.6 miles.
• CR 270 –1.5 miles.
• CR 361 – 3.5 miles.
The county also spent approximately $150,000 on more than 41 miles of dust control.
The projects worked on this year included a 2-inch asphalt overlay of 2.25 miles of CR 162, for about $260,000. The county also completed an asphalt overlay on 1.8 miles of CR 313, which included an 8-foot bike lane. That cost about $400,000.
Stacy said they also did cutting and machine patch work on CRs 178, 260, 270 and 361, which ran about $330,000.
Overall, the county spent about $1 million on road projects, not counting chip seal and dust control.
Salida finished four projects this year, along with some street maintenance.
Lady said the city finished Fifth Street from I Street to Poncha Boulevard, which included paving, curb, gutter, drainage upgrades and sidewalks.
It also completed similar work on Wood Avenue from Oak Street to Caldwell Street, with similar work as Fifth Street.
The projects were bid together and cost $516,852.
C Street construction, which started last year and went from Teller Street to Seventh Street, was finished up to Ninth Street. Besides paving, curb, gutter and sidewalk, this project included water main and service line installation. The second phase of the project cost $229,606.
E Street was another two-part project, with First to Fourth streets finished last year. This year, which also included paving and water main work, went from Sackett Avenue to First Street. It cost $79,618.
Salida spent $826,476 on new projects this year, not counting maintenance work.
Lady said street maintenance this year included work on Holmes Avenue, Airport Road, New Street, Scott Street, Chilcott Street, Wood Avenue east of Oak Street, Fifth Street from Park Avenue to I Street and crack sealing on several other streets. The cost altogether for the maintenance was $257,710.
Altogether, Salida spent $1,084,186 on road projects.
“Salida was successful at obtaining competitive bids for the in-town streets-related projects, Lady said. “Construction management was performed in-house with the assistance of a geotechnical contractor to perform quality assurance materials testing. Staff was pleased with the quality of work performed by the contractors and their willingness to work with citizens as issues came up.”
Both Lady and Stacy said their 2020 budgets have not yet been approved, but they have submitted their planned projects.
Stacy is looking at finishing the asphalt overlay on CR 321, putting an overlay on CRs 144 and 145 and chip sealing CRs 120, 125, 127, 270 and 361.
Lady said the design work for 2020 is still underway, and “some of the plan work will occur in 2021.”
He said he is looking at “improvements in the vicinity of the G Street and First Street intersection, Blake Street and B Street from First Street to Park Avenue.”
