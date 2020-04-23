Like the rest of Colorado, Chaffee County has experienced huge increases in weekly initial unemployment insurance claims compared to last year, according to Colorado Department of Labor and Employment data.
The 2019 weekly average for initial claims in Chaffee County was six. For the week of March 7 Chaffee had six claims, the week of March 21 had 89, the week of March 28 had 356, and the week of April 4 brought 229 claims. Data for the week of March 14 was “suppressed for confidentiality.”
The 2019 weekly average for initial claims in Colorado was 2,044. The week of March 7 the state had 1,915, the week of March 14 had 3,263, the week of March 21 had 25,760, the week of March 28 had 86,500, and the week of April 4 had 80,445 claims.
The spreadsheet containing the data stipulated that county-level claims are not directly comparable to the state level. Totals differ because of timing and definitional differences between data collection and official weekly figures.
Colorado industries that saw the biggest jumps in unemployment claims were retail trade with a 2019 average of 141, jumping to 10,295 the week of April 4; accommodation and food services with a 2019 average of 154, jumping to 21,124 the week of March 28; and health care and social assistance with a 2019 average of 161, jumping to 9,717 the week of March 28.
