The Salida school board will discuss capital projects and the district strategic plan at its meeting at 6 p.m. today in the Kesner Building boardroom, 349 E. Ninth St.
In addition to discussion items, the board will decide whether to approve recommended salary schedules for the district’s technology director and business director and a new resolution on smoking.
Dibby Olson of Family & Youth Initiatives will present a guest report on the activities of the Extraordinary Teen Council.
Rachel Pokrandt, Colorado Mountain College vice president and campus dean of CMC Leadville and Chaffee County, will present a detailed report on CMC, which the district recently joined.
The board will also hear department manager and principal reports.
Prior to the regular meeting, the board will conduct a work session at 4 p.m. to orient new board members to policies and procedures.
