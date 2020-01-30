Patricia Angell was sentenced to 90 days in jail and two years probation on top of time already served for distribution of a controlled substance Wednesday in District Court.
Angell pleaded guilty to the charge, a Class 3 felony, Dec. 4 in a plea agreement in which three other charges against her were dropped.
Angell was taken into custody Oct. 10 when a warrant was issued for her arrest after methamphetamine was purchased from her during a Chaffee County Drug Task Force operation.
Eleventh Judicial District Chief Judge Patrick Murphy said the sentencing was “a tough one for me.”
He told Angell the reasons he takes a hard line on drug distribution are drugs are a scourge to the community and he had seen it wreak havoc with families and kill people.
Murphy said standouts in Angell’s case were that she had no criminal history, scored low on a risk assessment and had demonstrated some introspection in what she wrote for the presentence report.
“You get how bad this is,” he said.
In addition to jail time and probation, Murphy made monitored sobriety, a substance abuse evaluation and a mental health evaluation and their recommended treatments conditions of probation.
Angell will also owe $170 in restitution for Chaffee County Drug Task Force and court costs.
