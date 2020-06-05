Colorado and Chaffee County law enforcement officials have responded to the unreasonable use of force by police of the type that resulted in the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin restrained Floyd by pressing his knee on Floyd’s neck for almost 9 minutes while Floyd lay prone and handcuffed.
The action was determined to have caused Floyd’s death and sparked demonstrations across the country calling for justice for Floyd and other members of the black community who have had unreasonable force used against them and also called into question the restraint methods used and the responsibility of other officers to intervene in such a situation.
The Hennepin County District Attorney’s Office charged Chauvin with second-degree murder.
Three other officers involved in the incident, J. Alexander Keung, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao, did nothing to intervene, even after Floyd became unresponsive, according to charges filed by the district attorney’s office.
They were charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder .
Colorado law enforcement asks for stronger Duty to Intervene law
In response to the Floyd case the County Sheriffs of Colorado, the Colorado Fraternal Order of Police and the Colorado Association of Chiefs of Police issued a press release Wednesday calling on state legislators to strengthen state law to make it a crime when officers fail to intervene in cases of unreasonable force.
The organizations are calling for changes to the current Duty to Report Use of Force outlined in Colorado Revised Statutes 18-8-802, including directing officers to intercede to prevent the use of unreasonable force, when possible, and then to report such use of unreasonable force to the officer’s immediate supervisor.
“We are shocked and disgusted by the indefensible use of force that led to George Floyd’s recent death in Minneapolis. We are equally appalled, however, by the lack of intervention displayed by the other officers who were on the scene,” said Broomfield Police Chief Gary Creager, chair of the Colorado Association of Chiefs of Police.
The release stated Duty to Intervene is already an expectation for most Colorado law enforcement agencies.
The change would make it a statutory requirement, and officers could face criminal prosecution.
“We understand this is only a first step, but it is a step in the right direction and one that can be accomplished now, in solidarity,” said Routt County Sheriff Garrett Wiggins, president of the County Sheriffs of Colorado.
Local law enforcement responds
Chaffee County law enforcement officials, Sheriff John Spezze, Salida Police Chief Russ Johnson and Buena Vista Police Chief Jimmy Tidwell said Thursday they had not had a chance to read the press release and therefore could not comment on it.
However, they were able to comment on policing methods in their respective departments and how training plays into law enforcement practices.
Johnson said Salida police officers train on aspects of appropriate arrest techniques, including training regarding restraints, abuse of force, anti-bias and arrest control.
“We follow guidelines in training and police procedure,” Johnson said. “Anyone who violates those is subject to disciplinary action.”
He said what happened in Minnesota is not an approved restraint procedure.
Sometimes in arresting somebody who is resisting, it may be necessary to “get on their back to grab their arms, but not sit on somebody’s neck for 8½ minutes,” Johnson said.
“We do a pretty good job at Salida Police Department on training,” he said.
In addition to ongoing training, each day, 365 days a year, SPD officers must read a scenario that lays out legal policy and answer a question based on their reading.
“We stay up on it to make sure the guys are in tune,” Johnson said.
Spezze said Chaffee County sheriff’s deputies use the same techniques as SPD, and their training on use of force and other aspects of policing is ongoing and based on best practices.
He said they have a good relationship with the community and work hard to maintain that.
“When use of force is necessary, we try to maintain dignity and respect, Spezze said.
Tidwell said when he first heard of the Floyd incident he went outside and cried. “It made me so mad,” he said, “especially at the other officers because they didn’t do anything.”
Tidwell said in a case where a suspect may be difficult and emotions run high for an officer, another officer should be ready to offer to take over to avoid unnecessarily rough treatment of the suspect.
“We take care of each other, because we’re human,” Tidwell said.
Tidwell said the training for his officers and other law enforcement in the county aims for reasonable, appropriate and necessary force to subdue a suspect.
He said the Colorado Intergovernmental Risk Sharing Agency (CIRSA), the insurance company covering his and other departments in the area, and the Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) board both require training throughout the year to minimize risk for law enforcement and the public.
Those requirements influence “what we do and how we train,” Tidwell said, and allows officers to “do our job and keep our cool.”
Tidwell said he, Spezze and Johnson meet regularly and all three law enforcement entities have the same goal – to do the right thing and respect the U.S. Constitution and U.S. Bill of Rights.
The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office stated in a press release it is joining with law enforcement partners in calling on the Colorado Legislature to strengthen state law to make it a crime when officers fail to intervene in cases of unreasonable force.
“We know this is the first step of many, but it is one we can accomplish immediately, in solidarity,” the release stated.
