The Bureau of Land Management Royal Gorge Field Office announced Wednesday that a 30-day public scoping period has begun for a proposed expansion of the Parkdale Quarry west of Cañon City.
The BLM will host an open house public meeting on the topic from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Aug. 15 at The Abbey Events Complex, 2951 E. U.S. 50 in Cañon City.
The agency reported it has received an application from Martin Marietta Materials Inc. for a renewable 10-year competitive contract for the sale of mineral materials. The proposal would permit Martin Marietta to expand its operation north and west onto approximately 700 acres of BLM lands, according to a press release.
The expansion would provide access to 400 million net tons of aggregate.
Parkdale Quarry currently operates on private land.
The aggregate would be used in production of asphalt and concrete, as well as for railroad ballast. Access to the BLM reserves would help sustain supplies of aggregate to meet future demands in southern Colorado, as well as into the Denver area and Kansas.
“Mineral materials from BLM lands are critical to meet demands as Colorado continues to grow,” Royal Gorge Field Manager Keith Berger said. “We look forward to hearing the public’s input on the proposal.”
In fiscal year 2018, non-energy minerals on BLM lands in Colorado generated approximately $194 million in economic output and supported 650 jobs.
The public scoping process will help BLM determine relevant issues that will influence the scope of the environmental analysis and guide the process for developing the environmental impact statement.
Public comments will be most helpful if received by Aug. 30 and must be submitted through the BLM ePlanning site at go.usa.gov/xy6tn or mailed to “Parkdale Quarry Expansion Comments,” 3028 E. Main St., Cañon City, CO 81212.
Commenters are reminded that any personal identifying information in their comments, such as address, phone number or email address, may be made publicly available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.