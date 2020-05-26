The playing of taps is a traditional way to honor military dead.
The familiar 24-note salute, first called “Butterfield’s Lullabye,” was composed as a bugle call in 1862 by Civil War Gen. Daniel Butterfield and was originally used as the lights-out signal in army camps.
It is played at military funerals and other ceremonies.
This year taps played a slightly different role in the commemoration of Memorial Day across America in the face of COVID-19 and suspension of some services due to public safety concerns.
CBS News correspondent Steve Hartman and retired Air Force bugler Jari Villanueva joined together to ask veterans, musicians, teachers and students of all ages and abilities to sound taps wherever they were at 3 p.m. local time for “Taps Across America” on Memorial Day, CBS reported.
“Hartman and Villanueva hope that the nationwide event will offer an opportunity to pause for a moment to pay tribute to fallen service members and victims of the coronavirus pandemic while maintaining social distancing guidelines,” CBS stated.
In Salida, three trumpet players from Salida Brass, Tibor “Ted” Sarai, Mike Pollock and Kathryn Wadsworth, joined their musical fellows across the country in playing taps.
They sounded the call before the Chaffee County World War II Honor Roll on the Second Street wall of F Street Five & Dime, where gold stars indicate local men who fought in World War II and paid the ultimate price.
Sarai, who was rescued by American soldiers from a Yugoslavian detention camp in 1957 following the Hungarian Revolution, has played taps at countless funerals for local military veterans and has been a member of Salida Brass for more than 40 years.
