LaGree’s Market and Hardware Store recently opened in Poncha Springs.
The new 32,000-square-foot building at the southeast intersection of U.S. 50 and U.S. 285 features a 20,000-square-foot grocery and 12,000-square-foot True Value Hardware.
Owner Orin LaGree said customers can cross-shop both stores and check out their merchandise at either one.
“It was a challenge for our IT person, Megan, my wife, to come up with the system,” LaGree said, but it makes the two stores just that much more customer-friendly.
“It’s all about taking care of the customer and serving their needs.”
Key features at the market, LaGree said, are the produce and meat departments. Produce is fresh with a wide variety of products.
Meat is cut daily at the store, ensuring its freshness. LaGree said for best quality, no preservatives or food coloring are added to meats sold at the store.
Ninety-nine percent of products sold, he said, come from a Amarillo, Texas, warehouse, a wholesale food cooperative with some 240 member stores.
“The strength of an independent,” LaGree said, “is having the flexibility to integrate products people need.”
Big-box chain stores tend to be rigid, he said, where independents have the ability to work with their community and respond to customers’ needs.
“We try to give customers what they want.”
The response to the store’s Aug. 30 opening has been positive.
“We want to show customers what we can do as an independent; we want to be their grocery store, their hometown community market,” LaGree said.
In the 1980s, big box stores spread across the country, he said, “sterilizing” communities in the process, as small businesses “dried up,” unable to compete with chains.
“We’ve come full circle with big box stores,” he said. “They’re not for everyone.”
With features like self-checkout, chains and big box stores tend to lose touch and communication with their customers, “with what they like and don’t like. They lose interaction with customers.”
Josh Cunico, store manager, moved to the area after serving as regional manager for LaGree’s stores.
It’s a homecoming for Cunico. He was born in Salida and grew up in California before moving back to Colorado.
He has 25 years of experience in the grocery business: 20 years with City Market and five years with LaGree’s.
LaGree’s Markets were located in Pueblo, Cripple Creek and Divide, but the latter two stores have been sold.
Mary Howard is assistant store manager, and, as something of a family business, Casara LaGree heads up the natural foods, organic and gluten-free sections.
Orin LaGree started in the grocery business at age 12. His family owned and operated Cañon Market in Cañon City.
He is no stranger to the Upper Arkansas Valley. As a youngster he said he and his family would come up the canyon to ski Monarch and ride motorcycles on mountain trails.
He said he lived in Nathrop for six years, traveling to the group’s stores in their various locations.
LaGree’s Market and True Value sit on 3 acres of a 15-acre site owned by developer Sam Mick.
LaGree said he has known Mick for some 16 years and started talking to him about the Poncha Springs stores a year ago.
Poncha officials, he said, “have been very helpful, very positive,” noting it was “refreshing” to be working with the town.
The two stores employ 40-plus full- and part-time staff.
Home for the LaGrees and their three school-age children is San Isabel, where the kids attend Rye schools. Son Isaac attends Salida High School.
“I remember having dinner at Grimo’s when we lived in Nathrop,” LaGree said.
“We had dinner there the other night. When we walked out of the restaurant that evening we looked over and saw the logo, the lights of this store.
“It was a good feeling.”
A number of vendors will have displays set up at the two stores’ grand openings today and Saturday, and free hot dogs and Hatch and Pueblo chili roasts will be available.
The True Value store will hold drawings for a barbecue grill and power saw among other items, and Colorado Lotto will also have drawings.
Hours for the stores are 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.
