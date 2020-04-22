Salida Soup 57, a virtual version of the monthly microgranting event, raised approximately $1,575 for Soulcraft Brewing’s “Craft for the Community” program.
The brewing company’s program serves upwards of 130 meals a day to residents in need.
Salida Soup founders Mark Monroe and Jimmy Sellars went live April 16 on Facebook from their dining room and pitched the program to about 40-60 virtual attendees. Many donations came from out of the area, with one coming from as far as Mexico. Donations were closed 24 hours later.
Normally at Salida Soup, three nonprofits present their causes. Attendees then vote on which one should receive all the money generated from that night. However, after speaking with recent presenters, sponsor Partnership for Community Action determined it should instead focus on single, direct-assistance organizations that can help the community as a whole at this time.
It was the second exclusively virtual edition of Salida Soup, the first being in March when it raised $745 for Salida United Methodist Church’s Samaritan Fund.
While the experience is different, Monroe said the sentiment remains the same.
“Sure, we miss having a room full of excited people, enjoying a delicious communal dinner and supporting great organizations in our area, but we’re finding this virtual version of Salida Soup to be just as connected and supportive,” Monroe said in an email.
“We will continue to focus on raising awareness of and assistance to any local direct-assistance resources until further notice.”
The next virtual Salida Soup is scheduled for May 21. Virtual events may continue in June and July should the need remain. Normally those months would be taken off.
Partnership for Community Action is still holding dates for Salida Soup in August through December at Salida SteamPlant, but organizers will reassess the situation based on guidelines for gatherings and food service.
Salida Soup aims to support any local organizations that have created a project or program that directly assists community members impacted by the current situation. Those interested can email hello@gopfca.com or text 719-221-9893.
To donate further toward Soulcraft Brewing’s $20,000 goal, visit gofundme.com/f/creating-sustainable-food-resources-for-chaffee-co.
