A preliminary hearing set for Friday for four Buena Vista Correctional Facility inmates charged in the murder of fellow inmate Matthew Massaro was postponed due to COVID-19 restrictions and reset for June 10.
Defendants in the case are Brett Boyles, Daniel Egan, Gary Labor and Chad Merrill, all charged with first-degree murder.
Under current state restrictions, an in-person proceeding involving all four defendants, their attorneys, judge, court reporter, witnesses and security personnel would violate current state restriction on groups of more than 10 people.
Eleventh Judicial District Chief Judge Patrick Murphy polled the defendants’ attorneys about the defendants’ preferred method of handling the proceedings.
Boyles, Labor and Merrill, who are all housed in the Department of Corrections facility, indicated through their attorneys they are willing to appear remotely by audiovisual system.
Egan, who is housed at Chaffee County Detention Center, indicated through his attorney, Donald “Chip” Cutler, he would prefer to appear in person but would appear remotely if necessary.
Murphy reset the proceedings for 1:30 p.m. June 10, with Egan and Cutler present in the courtroom and other defendants and attorneys appearing by audiovisual system.
