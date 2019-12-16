Chaffee County commissioners will consider a short-term rental fees for 2020 and a proposed ordinance extending the current ban on retail marijuana establishments within the county during their meeting at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Buena Vista Annex, 114 Linderman Ave.
Dan Short, county finance director, will present a report from RPI Consulting of Durango, which reviewed the amount of time and money the county spends on short-term rentals.
In the report, RPI stated that the county currently charges $500, which does not achieve 100 percent cost recovery. RPI suggested that the county should raise its fee to $1,740 to “achieve 100 percent cost recovery in all cases.”
County Attorney Jennifer Davis will present a draft ordinance to extend “the ban on the submission, acceptance or processing of applications and the licensing, permitting or operation of any retail marijuana establishment” in the unincorporated portions of the county, excepting applications and licenses for already existing marijuana establishments.
Commissioners have scheduled three public hearings, two on land use code issues and one to grant a special event permit.
At 9:15 a.m. they will consider a request for a Heritage Water subdivision exemption for V. Paul Moltz, 27150 CR 301. The request is to subdivide 39.36 acres into two lots. Lot A will be 2.15 acres, wholly within the commercial zoning district. Lot B will be 36.99 acres as the Heritage Water lot, with commercial and rural zoning districts.
At 9:30 a.m. a public hearing will take place for a special event permit for the Seven Peaks Music Festival, to be held Sept. 3-7.
At 10:30 a.m. they will consider a second Heritage Water subdivision exemption for Elaine Loeffel at 36095 CR 385. The request is to subdivide a 48.3-acre parcel into a 29.8-acre lot and an 18.5-acre lot. This public hearing is continued from the Dec. 10 meeting.
Other items on the agenda include:
• Consideration of an agreement for cooperative wildfire protection, continued from the Nov. 19 meeting.
• Recommendations from the Marijuana Excise Tax Advisory Committee for the Jan. 1, 2019, to Sept. 30, 2019, grant cycle.
• A request for a lease at Salida Airport at Harriet Alexander Field to Ann Keller Plumb.
• An amendment to the 2019 county budget.
At 10:45 a.m. the commissioners will consider a request from Nestlé Waters North America Inc. to set a public hearing at 12:30 p.m. Jan. 21 at the Buena Vista Community Center to consider the extension of its 1041 permit application.
