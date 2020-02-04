Denver attorney John M. Palmeri issued a statement Monday about a recent legal battle involving former Salida City Attorney Ben Kahn.
Kahn and his firm, The Conundrum Group, are listed as co-defendants in a lawsuit involving alleged real estate fraud, which was filed Jan. 21 in Denver District Court.
Palmeri, of Gordon, Rees, Scully and Mansukhani law firm, states: “Benjamin Kahn and The Conundrum Group LLP, along with a number of other lawyers and law firms, have represented Gary Dragul and GDA Real Estate Services, LLC.
“Mr. Dragul’s businesses went into receivership in 2018. The Receiver has filed civil lawsuits against more than a dozen defendants in an attempt to recover monies spent.
“Mr. Kahn and the law firm recently were named in one of the lawsuits. Mr. Kahn and the firm categorically deny the allegations, and also have an equitable claim pending against the receivership estate.
“Mr. Kahn and the firm will defend the case aggressively. They have engaged the law firm of Gordon & Rees to represent them in defense of the unfounded claims and to respond to the allegations in the lawsuit.
“They otherwise are limited in their comments by the rules of professional conduct.”
