The Canyonlands Fire was about 75 percent contained as of Monday evening, Mike Smith, public information officer with the Bureau of Land Management, said.
The fire, about 9 miles northwest of Cañon City, has burned about 50 acres of BLM land, but no injuries have occurred and no structures have been threatened.
BLM officials said they believe the fire, first reported July 9, was started by a lightning strike.
Smith said the rain on Sunday was helpful, but the area didn’t receive any measurable precipitation Monday.
Three crews, totaling about 70 firefighters, have been working on the fire: the San Juan Hotshots, the Wyoming Hotshots and a crew from Boulder County, Stephanie Shively of the U.S. Forest Service said.
The crew from Boulder headed home Monday morning as firefighters gained more control over the fire.
The crews have been camping the last three nights at the top of the mountain above the fire, being resupplied by helicopter, Smith said.
Helicopters have also been making bucket drops of water to help fight the fire.
“We hope to have the fire 100 percent contained (today), but they have to hold a fire line for 24 hours before they consider it safe,” Smith said.
