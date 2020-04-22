Officials from several state government departments criticized a new rule from the federal Environmental Protection Agency and U.S. Department of Transportation that weakens existing vehicle mileage and emissions standards.
Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, Colorado Department of Transportation and Colorado Energy Office officials said in a press release the rule reverses progress in Colorado and other states in expanding access to lower-emission, fuel-efficient vehicles.
Previous standards required automakers to improve average fuel efficiency by 5 percent per year between model years 2021 and 2026. The EPA had estimated fuel efficiency standards would reduce greenhouse gas emissions by billions of tons between 2009 and 2025.
The Safer Affordable Vehicle Rule released recently would require a 1.5 percent annual increase in fuel efficiency standards, a figure lower than average actual increases in efficiency achieved per year since the Bush administration, the release stated.
State officials said Colorado has already taken significant steps on its own to address harmful air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions, including those from automobiles. In 2019, state regulators approved a Zero Emissions Vehicle rule, following negotiation with auto manufacturers, that will provide consumers with more environmentally friendly vehicle options while slashing greenhouse gas emissions by more than 3 million tons between model years 2023 and 2030.
“We wish the federal government had done better than a rule that rolls back important environmental progress,” John Putnam, director of environmental programs at the Department of Public Health and Environment, said.
“In Colorado, we’ve committed to doing the big things — reducing greenhouse gas emissions, addressing emissions from cars and trucks, providing Coloradans with clean air and improving the quality of life for everyone in our state. We’re proud to lead on these important issues, and we hope the federal government eventually decides to rejoin us.”
