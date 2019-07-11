Trevor Martineau, a former correctional officer at Buena Vista Correctional Facility, was arrested July 2 by investigators with the Colorado Department of Corrections Office of the Inspector General for allegedly attempting to introduce contraband into the facility.
The arrest resulted from investigative work by the Inspector General’s Office in collaboration with prison operations and local law enforcement.
Following a tip from an inmate, Martineau was investigated for allegedly bringing illegal narcotics into the prison.
DOC investigators obtained warrants to track vehicles driven by Martineau and contacted him as he reported for work early on July 2.
After being confronted, Martineau admitted he had illegal narcotics in his belongings.
A search of Martineau’s lunch box revealed a plastic bag inside a burrito, which contained substances that field tested positive for methamphetamine, heroin and marijuana. Other substances discovered included suspected suboxone and buprenophine naloxone (opioids).
A subsequent search of Martineau’s home turned up $960 of the $1,000 he told investigators he was paid to pick up the narcotics.
Martineau is charged with introduction of contraband in the first degree, unlawful distribution of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), unlawful distribution of a controlled substance (heroin), unlawful distribution of a controlled substance (suboxone) and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
Martineau had been employed with the Department of Corrections since Aug. 1, 2018, but was terminated with his arrest.
Colorado Department of Corrections Executive Director Dean Williams said, “I recently hired a new inspector general, and I have tasked her and her team with the responsibility to aggressively pursue all criminal matters that occur inside the prison system, no matter the source.
“Our IG’s Office helps us ensure our internal house is in order and that our facilities are kept safe by rooting out any alleged illegal activity. I am very proud of the work our staff did to bring this case forward.”
The district attorney for the 11th Judicial District will handle any prosecution.
Martineau is scheduled to appear in District Court at 11 a.m. July 17 for a status conference.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.