Salida City Council approved the 2020 city budget Tuesday in a 5-1 vote.
Councilman Mike Pollock cast the dissenting vote because he said he thought the decision should be delayed in favor of an additional work session and regular meeting to give the public more time to be informed. His motion to delay the vote was denied 4-3. Councilmen Justin Critelli and Dan Shore joined him in supporting the delay.
City Finance Director Aimee Tihonovich presented the budget numbers to council.
Total estimated revenue is expected to reach $21,657,800. Revenue primarily will be in the general fund at $8,269,700, the water fund at $4,064,600, the capital improvement fund at $3,075,000 and the streets fund at $2,888,200.
Total estimated expenditures are expected to reach $24,988,200, leading to a net loss of $3,330,400. Expenditures are expected to total $10,530,700 in the general fund, $4,271,200 in the water fund, $3,075,000 in the capital improvement fund and $2,857,700 in the streets fund.
Shore said he believes expenditures will be less than expected due to many of them being matching grants and one-time events.
The water and sewer rates are expected to increase by 3 percent for water and 4.5 percent for sewer, for an average of 3.5 percent. Part of the increase is attributed to replacement of the water gallery transmission line. Assistance from the state revolving fund is anticipated, however.
A chart provided by Tihonovich showed that an average resident who uses 20,000 gallons a month can expect a bill of $83.14 to increase by $2.87 for a total of $86.01.
Councilwoman Alisa Pappenfort said she thinks the increase is necessary so Salida will be able to catch up to inflation through gradual increases rather than taking a single giant step.
In other business council unanimously approved Ordinance 2019-17, which amends Chapter 16 of the Salida Municipal Code regarding multiple principal structures. Council passed the first reading on Nov. 19.
Council announced its future plan of prioritizing affordable housing in Salida. City planner Bill Almquist delivered a list of recommendations for accessory dwelling unit (ADU) code changes in the form of Ordinance 2019-18.
Some of the changes include establishing a logical definition for ADUs, increasing maximum living space and removing the maximum of two people per unit policy. As a result of the changes, an ADU of 1,000 square feet could legally house a family of five based on fire code regulations.
Shore moved for approval of the first reading, and council unanimously agreed. Second reading and a public hearing will take place Dec. 17.
Council unanimously passed the consent agenda, which included approvals of Phase 2 of the 2019 sewer reconstruction project, sewer system flow monitoring improvements, Ute development sewer connection agreement for lot 3C and Poncha Meadows sewer extension agreement.
