Gov. Jared Polis announced in a press release Monday that Colorado now has supplies and capacity to test anyone with COVID-19 symptoms, and he encouraged anyone with symptoms to get tested for the virus.
Chaffee County Public Health and Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center will conduct a community testing clinic from 10 a.m.-noon Thursday by appointment.
Community members (or others who consider Chaffee County their medical home), health care workers, or first responders with mild to moderate COVID-19 symptoms – such as cough, shortness of breath, fever, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat or new loss of taste or smell – can call Public Health at 719-539-4510 to be screened and approved for testing.
Any asymptomatic patient who has a known contact with a positive case, or has traveled in an area with high rates of transmission, can also call and be screened for testing.
Public Health announced Monday that its virtual office will be closed Friday-Monday, although staff will remain on call for new patient investigations and contact tracing.
A press release stated the long weekend is to give staff “some much needed rest.”
Chaffee County will gradually reopen to visitors, tourism and leisure and will lift its full closure in upcoming days.
Public Health anticipates an announcement related to “safer at home” May 25, which is expected to include information about reopening restaurants, bars and summer camps.
The department is awaiting word on the county’s application to the state for a variance that would include retail food establishments, places of worship, fitness centers, recreation, outfitters, hot springs and the bowling alley.
Public Health anticipates receiving reopening stipulations if parts or all of the variance is approved.
Reopening businesses would need to apply for Safe Business Certification, which would not necessarily mean opening in a full capacity.
Some businesses may still need to operate under state and local orders in a limited capacity.
Officials reminded local businesses the current local public health order remains in effect through May 31.
Visit chaffeecounty.org for information on applying for Safe Business Certification.
Public Health has discontinued virtual updates on Mondays and Wednesdays via its COVID-19 Chaffee County Facebook page and its Friday town halls, but the department will continue to post daily updates and other relevant information about COVID-19.
