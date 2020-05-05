A brush fire that broke out about 3:30 p.m. Monday south of U.S. 50 near mile marker 206, just west of Monarch Spur RV Park, burned about 5½ acres before it was contained.
Chaffee County Fire Protection District, U.S. Forest Service and South Arkansas Fire Protection District responded to the scene along with the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office and Colorado Department of Transportation.
The fire on private property started when wind-blown branches caught in power lines, Chaffee County Fire Protection District Chief Robert Bertram said.
Bertram said it was odd for a fire at that altitude, with normal moisture, to spread as quickly as this fire did, but dry conditions and wind contributed to the spread.
Most of what burned was dry underbrush. The fire did not spread to a nearby aspen stand.
At times flames were right next to the road, causing traffic to be stopped in both directions for about 30 minutes before alternating traffic was allowed.
It took about two hours to contain the fire. Bertram said firefighters would double-check the area today.
He said current dry conditions make it necessary to pay attention to fire restrictions.
