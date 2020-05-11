Western landowners, ranchers and producers who manage their land in a way that complements and conserves wildlife and wildlife habitat now qualify for benefits from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Conservation Reserve Program. Landowners, however, must apply quickly – the deadline is Friday.
Landowners who produce hay or alfalfa or use their land for cattle grazing are eligible to receive payments.
“The point is to avoid cropland conversion and development,” said Hallie Mahowald, programs director of the Western Landowners Alliance. “It’s designed to support range land and agriculture land.”
She said the program is a win-win, allowing landowners to protect grasslands, rangelands and pastures while also maintaining their property as working lands.
New provisions in the program recognize lands of ecological significance, including lands that support at-risk species, threatened and endangered species and wildlife corridors.
USDA’s Farm Service Agency works with willing landowners, ranchers and producers who are interested in receiving annual payments for their participation in the program. Payments vary from state to state and from county to county within each state. In Colorado, payments range from $1 to $11 per acre.
“They do have more money in the program this year,” Mahowald said. “We hope more landowners in Colorado apply and more of that money comes here.”
The alliance also credited Sen.Michael Bennet’s (D-Colo.) leadership on the 2018 Farm Bill in helping add the wildlife protection consideration to the program.
Interested and willing landowners are encouraged to contact their county FSA office prior to Friday to apply for the program. To reach the Salida service center, call 719-530-7213 or visit offices.sc.egov.usda.gov/locator/app to find other USDA service centers.
