by Brian McCabe
Mail News Editor
Chaffee County commissioners met with Chaffee County Fair Board President Ben Scanga and board Treasurer Rachael Walke during their meeting Tuesday to consider a request for additional funding for this year’s fair, as the Fair Board looks at options on how to continue.
Scanga and Walke said the Fair Board has decided to move forward with the livestock auction, which will be held online; social-distanced livestock judging; and online video presentations of 4-H members and their projects.
The county has budgeted $24,000 for the county fair this year. It also pays out $2,400 to Fair Board members, which they donate back to the fair for a total of $26,400. Scanga said they typically raise about the same amount in advertising, plus about $8,000-$10,000 in sales at the beer tent. All of that money goes back into providing a fair that’s free of charge to attendees.
This year, however, Scanga said they will not collect nearly as much through advertising and so have requested an additional $12,600, for a total of $40,000, to host a virtual fair.
“This is kind of an extenuating circumstance this year,” Scanga said. “We are trying to put together something new, through video, in a very short time. COVID-19 means we can’t put on a traditional fair, but the kids have already put in a lot of work on their projects, either their animals or other projects, and we want to honor them for that.”
Scanga said the plan is to put together video presentations, which will be available in multiple options such as the fair’s website, Facebook and possibly through YouTube, of each 4-H member and their individual projects, plus group competitions, like the fashion show, robotics competition and livestock shows.
They will also conduct an online livestock auction. Walke said usually the only real cost for that is paying the auctioneer, who earns a percentage of the total auction. She said last year’s auction brought in almost $200,000, and the auctioneer makes 2 percent, or about $4,000.
This year, to host the online auction, they are hiring D.V. Auctions, who specialize in online auctions. That will cost the Fair Board about $10,000 just for that part of the auction, plus they will need additional money for the video projects and extra pens and equipment so they can keep each participant at least 6 feet apart.
“This is a community event, and while we love everyone who visits, this is a celebration of agriculture in Chaffee County,” Scanga said. “We want to try and normalize this for the kids as much as possible, plus we see it as an opportunity for family members who don’t live in Chaffee County, and couldn’t normally attend, to see what the kids have accomplished.”
The commissioners all indicated they would be willing to consider the additional money and asked Walke to present them with a detailed budget at next week’s meeting.
“The fair committee really appreciates the commissioners for considering our request,” Scanga said. “They have always been very supportive of the fair.”
