The eighth annual Salida WineFest added more variety to its offerings this year, with some new libations, new vendors and live art demonstrations Saturday in Riverside Park.
In addition to 12 Colorado wineries, two cider companies, a sake company and distributors serving wines from around the world participated in this year’s festival.
It was the first time Colorado Sake had attended the festival.
“I dig it,” said Trevor Wight, who does sales and marketing for Colorado Sake and also lived in Salida about 10 years ago. “The people are super friendly, and I like the cider and mead and food options. People are also surprised by how many good wine companies are in Colorado.”
While sake is a rice wine, it’s federally classified as a beer since it’s grain-based and brewed like a beer, Wight said. In Colorado, however, the state considers Colorado Sake, the state’s only sake producer, as a winery.
A French cheesery, an Amish bread company, gourmet grilled cheese and an island café were among the food options at this year’s festival. Other vendors were selling items like bling for wine glasses. Artists and live music added to the atmosphere, as did floral arrangements from Rancho Verde Flowers.
“The floral arrangements are absolutely the most beautiful that we’ve ever had,” said Lori Roberts, Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce executive director. “The mix of product vendors was more widespread this year; there’s something for everybody. Live art demonstrations by the music also created a symbiotic thing going on.”
Roberts said the chamber presold about 450 tickets for the wine festival, which was up slightly from last year.
She said about 800 people attended the festival. Added together with the vendors, about 1,000 people were in the park for WineFest.
Roberts didn’t have the final number as to how much the chamber raised with the event but said it was more than $10,000.
Local vintner Vino Salida was also at the festival, serving up some of its best sellers for people to try and also selling its travel pouches.
“We brought a representative sample,” said the winery’s Jessica Shook, who noted that the pouches are all about “functionality” for people doing adventure sports.
She said the winery does a few festivals around the state, including ones in Palisade and Manitou Springs, but has reeled back the number they attend since they don’t sell their products wholesale.
“The guest experience (at our tasting room) is what we’re about now,” Shook said. A new license will also allow them to start selling beer and spirits in their tasting room. “We’ll keep it simple but have something for everyone,” Shook said.
One of those spirits, the mule, was available to taste Saturday. The mule is made in collaboration with Wood’s High Mountain Distillery of Salida.
“We love those collaborations,” Shook said.
She said Vino Salida uses local alfalfa and clover honey from The Beekeeper’s Honey Boutique for its mead and grapes from Palisade for its wines.
“I love this festival,” Shook said. “Obviously it’s in our hometown, but the Riverside Park atmosphere has the best vibe, and I think other wineries like to travel here. They all love Salida.”
