Chaffee County commissioners unanimously approved Tuesday a pair of project grant awards and two contracts to begin work on the runway at Salida Airport at Harriet Alexander Field.
The first grant was from the Federal Aviation Administration, flagged for airport improvement projects, for $372,421.30. The second grant was for $30,000 and is part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act to cover operating costs and potential lost revenue at the airport due to COVID-19.
The county agreed to a contract with American Road Maintenance for the work at $173,854.20.
Commissioners also approved a contract with Dibble Engineering for $193,555 to reimburse and pay for engineering and construction services associated with project.
In other business Rachael Walke, Chaffee County Fair Board treasurer, told commissioners the camera and audio system needed to run this year’s fair auction is the biggest expense at $15,000.
Walke said the system would be a permanent addition to the fairgrounds, and commissioners unanimously agreed it would be an asset that could be used in the future.
Dan Short, county finance director, said it would work better to have the county purchase the equipment directly, instead of going through the Fair Board. He also suggested the county might be able to get a grant to reimburse the county for the equipment, as it is an expense due to COVID-19.
Commissioners unanimously approved a memorandum of understanding and cooperative agreement between the county and the three municipalities for allocation of money the state is giving the county from the CARES Act.
The county will receive $1,746,282 from the state, based on its population of 20,024.
That money will be divided among the county, Salida, Buena Vista and Poncha Springs based on population.
The county will receive $892,350 for its population of 10,240 people in the unincorporated area, or approximately 50 percent of county population.
Salida, with 5,919, or about 30 percent of the population, will receive $516,899.
Buena Vista will receive $253,210 for 2,913 people, or about 15 percent of the population.
Poncha Springs, with 952 or about 5 percent of the population, will receive $93,821.
Commissioners unanimously approved $1,500 for Salida-area Parks, Open-space and Trails (SPOT) to use for landscaping and improvements to Mimi’s Corner, a pocket park at CRs 160 and 144. The addition of a cover over the existing park bench will be the Eagle Scout project for Jackson Karls of Salida Boy Scout Troop 60.
Commissioners adjourned to executive session to hear legal advice from County Attorney Jennifer Davis and water attorney David Shohet about Upper Arkansas Water Conservancy District water case 18 CW 3076. They made no decisions afterwards.
Commissioners unanimously approved:
• A contract with Public Service Co. of Colorado to use county-owned property off CR 328, at the rate of $1,000 a month, as a project staging area for infrastructure repair and improvement for four months.
• The annual application to the Colorado Division of Housing for funding and continuation of the Single Family Owner Occupied Housing Rehabilitation Program.
• Renewal of the Retail Optional Premise Cultivation License for Antero Sciences.
• Transfer and renewal of the Retail Optional Premise Cultivation License for EcoMed LLC to GoRule LLC.
• Not filling at this time the Chaffee County Planning Commission vacancy left by the resignation of Mike Allen.
