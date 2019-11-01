by Brian McCabe
Mail News Editor
The Caring & Sharing Thrift Store and Resource Center, 220 W. Fourth St., will open its Christmas Cottage at 10 a.m. Saturday to provide a way to do some Christmas shopping while helping others in the Salida area.
The Christmas Cottage will offer donated home and tree decorations, Christmas lights, apparel and other Christmas-themed items for sale from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday until Christmas, Gisele Riden, Caring & Sharing board president, said.
The money raised will be used for winter projects supported by Caring & Sharing, such as housing homeless women and children, offering rent and utility help, propane for those living in campers and meeting other needs.
For more information call Caring & Sharing at 719-539-3686 or visit salidacaringsharing.org.
