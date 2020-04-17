COVID-19 brings up memories from Hurricane Katrina, which divided my life into halves: before and after Katrina. Other veterans of Katrina agree. The uncertainty and fear feel familiar and are unsettling and tough on families. The stress it brings can move us away from being the best parents we can be.
In those moments, when fear gets the best of me, I know I have a framework that is a way toward improved outcomes for my family. And like efforts to prevent the coronavirus from spreading, it has a collective-action component.
Strengthening Families is a research-informed approach to increase family strengths, enhance child development and reduce the likelihood of child abuse and neglect. It grew out of the Center for the Study of Social Policy in Washington, D.C., and is based on building five key protective factors.
To ease my mind, I hold the protective factors against what’s going on now, like a personal measuring stick. It’s something to think about during Child Abuse Prevention Month in April.
1. Parental resilience. Self-care may not be high on your list during a global pandemic, but I hope it moves up a few notches. Trust me, we need to carve out time and space for exercise and quiet activities that nurture us so we can build that resilience.
And that’s not all. In The New York Times, Dr. Pooja Lakshmin, a clinical assistant professor of psychiatry at George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences, said, “Finding places where you can have space for yourself to reflect and think and feel” is crucial. She added that the “in between transition times” we used to have to ourselves – the minutes after we dropped off our children at school – are gone. It’s important to recreate those spaces because those moments help us manage stress. Ultimately, they fortify parents.
2. Social connections: I’m calling old friends more lately. The conversations sustain me. I’m leaning on them, and they’re leaning on me. Sheltering in place limits contact with neighboring families. But we won’t always live this way. Reaching out to parents who may need an occasional babysitter or someone to listen to their worries can go a long way in preventing child abuse.
3. Knowledge of parenting and child development: Age-appropriateness is key here. For example, I’m easing my teenager’s angst by saying: “We can handle this. We’re doing everything we can to stay safe. We have grit.” My daughter is old enough to understand these words. An upset toddler, however, would need a different tactic because she would rely on me to help her self-regulate. I might hold her close and breathe deeply, coaching her to breathe this way with me.
4. Concrete support in times of need: Need help? Visit chaffeeresources.com/.
5. Social and emotional competence of children: Helping our children recognize and articulate feelings, then express and handle those emotions in constructive ways is one of the best things we can teach them.
Anger can be tough to negotiate. Anger, a secondary emotion, is often the result of a past hurt that was not expressed. A particular reaction can be about something deeper, something else entirely. Owning this anger allows us to manage and, ultimately, change our behavior around it. And we model emotional competency for our children.
Social distancing, sheltering in place and being parked in front of a computer screen all day are tiring. It’s also a time to really dig in and consider how my parenting strategies strengthen my family. Home is a training ground where I hit on each of the five protective factors every day.
Ann Marie Swan is a Nurturing Parenting Program instructor at Family & Youth Initiatives, a prevention division within the Chaffee County Department of Human Services. She can be reached at aswan@chaffeecounty.org. Contact DHS at 719-530-5200.
