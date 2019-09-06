by Sam Klomhaus
Mail Staff Writer
U.S. 50 at Monarch Pass will be closed periodically Monday starting at 7 a.m. for helicopter operations related to a new avalanche mitigation system being installed north of Monarch Mountain, project manager Jim Zufall said.
The work was first rescheduled from Aug. 30 to Wednesday, then rescheduled again to Monday.
The closures will be between mile markers 201 and 202. Motorists can expect delays of up to an hour.
The entire project is expected to wrap up in October, Zufall said.
