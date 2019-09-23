Proposition DD, which is one of two statewide measures on the Colorado ballot for November’s election, would decriminalize sports gambling.
Starting in 2020, the measure would legalize gambling on professional and college sports, e-sports, motorsports and Olympic games. It would not legalize gambling on high school sports.
Proposition DD would use the tax revenue (10 percent of the net sports betting proceeds, after payouts and federal taxes) to fund water infrastructure projects, water-related obligations, gambling regulation, gambling addiction services and a “hold harmless” fund.
The exact text of the ballot question reads: “Shall state taxes be increased by twenty-nine million dollars annually to fund state water projects and commitments and to pay for the regulation of sports betting through licensed casinos by authorizing a tax on sports betting of ten percent of net sports betting proceeds, and to impose the tax on persons licensed to conduct sports betting operations?”
According to the secretary of state’s election blue book, “A ‘yes’ vote on Proposition DD means sports betting will be legal and taxed in the state, with revenue being used to fund water projects and water-related obligations and pay for the regulation of sports betting, a hold harmless fund, and gambling addiction services.”
The blue book states that a “no” vote means sports betting will remain illegal, and sports betting activities will not be regulated or taxed.
The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in May 2018 to allow states to legalize sports betting.
Colorado currently permits gambling on horse and dog racing, as well as bingo and the lottery.
If the measure passes, Colorado residents age 21 and older will be able to place bets on sports with Colorado casinos online and through mobile apps and will be able to bet on sports in person in Black Hawk, Cripple Creek and Central City if those cities pass separate ballot measures allowing sports betting there.
A maximum of $130,000 will go to gambling addiction services, 6 percent of total revenue will go to the hold harmless fund, which will be used to prevent entities that receive tax money from gambling already, such as the State Historical Fund, from losing money because of the proposition, and the rest will go to water projects and obligations.
The blue book estimates the state could collect up to $6.5 million in revenue from the measure in the 2019-2020 fiscal year and up to $29 million in 2020-2021.
• The state’s blue book lays out these arguments for the measure:
“Water is a scarce resource in Colorado, and demand will continue to increase as the state’s population grows. Colorado’s economy and way of life, from urban cities to agricultural communities, will suffer if the state cannot meet its water demands. Revenue from taxes on legalized sports betting would provide much-needed financial support to protect the state’s water resources.
“Many Coloradans bet on sporting events now, but because that activity is illegal, they use black market bookies and websites, which are not subject to oversight or regulation. Legalizing sports betting in Colorado will create consumer protections for people who place sports bets, ensuring that they receive their winnings and do not fall victim to fraud or abuse.”
• These are arguments against the measure, as listed in the blue book:
“Proposition DD puts no limits on the amount a person can bet on sports, making it easy to lose a lot of money with just the touch of a button on a smartphone. Of the millions in potential revenue, only $130,000 each year is dedicated to gambling addiction services, and this amount does not grow with an increase in sports betting activity. This small amount of money may not be enough to help people who are harmed by the legalization of sports betting in Colorado.
“Proposition DD tries to tackle Colorado’s water needs without providing enough detail or money. Specific water projects are not identified, and some may have potential unintended consequences for the environment and some communities. Additionally, Proposition DD will pay for only a portion of the Colorado Water Plan.”
