by Cody Olivas
Mail Staff Writer
For the second year in a row, Salida Elks Lodge No. 808 won the Colorado state championship in the Elks’ ritual competition.
“It’s very special for us,” said Valery Hasselbrink, Salida Elks exalted ruler. “We didn’t have a lot of time to practice, but everyone nailed it. They really enjoy doing it so it was no surprise to me that they excelled at it.”
The competition focuses on the initiation ritual that the Elks perform when they initiate new members. The Elks have to memorize words and movements to perform during the ritual.
“It’s kind of like a play,” Hasselbrink said. “Those who do it best win.”
The state competition was held in Denver during the first week of September. The team’s eight members are all judged by how well they perform in their role, and their individual scores are then added together to get the team score.
Five of the Salida Elks finished first in their roles while another finished second.
“It was definitely a team effort to get what we got,” Hasselbrink said.
She said they competed with seven to nine other lodges, but also got to know and mingle with their competition.
“The whole point is to form bonds and really promote our brotherhood,” she said.
The championship team includes Leading Knight David Vigil, Loyal Knight Brenda Beach, Lecturing Knight Ginny Gorman, Esquire Brandi Pugh, Chaplain Max Butner, Inner Guard Max Gorman, Candidate Debbie Johnson and Exalted Ruler Hasselbrink.
Erik Collard is the team’s coach and also the state chairman of the ritualistic committee.
“He really puts a fire under us,” Hasselbrink said.
After its last state title, the Elks competed in St. Louis, Missouri, in the national competition and placed seventh.
Now, after winning their second title in a row, they’ll get to compete in Baltimore, Maryland, next summer.
“We have all that time to hone our skills and be really good,” Hasselbrink said.
