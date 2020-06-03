by Paul J. Goetz
Mail Managing Editor
The best thing about summer is fresh fruits and vegetables grown by Colorado farmers.
This time of year look for local asparagus, carrots and salad greens. Salida and Buena Vista farmers markets will open on Saturday and Sunday this week, so it’s a sure bet you will find something for the dinner table there.
Also look to our grocery stores for Colorado-produced vegetables as the season progresses.
Sheet-pan dinners are a great way to have something ready for dinner sitting in the fridge when you get home from work. Just pop them in a 350-degree oven and 30 minutes later dinner’s ready.
Here’s one from the Iowa Pork Producers Association:
Sheet-pan Pork
Tenderloin Dinner
- 1½ pounds sweet potatoes (peeled and cut into ½-inch cubes)
- ¼ cup dried cranberries
- 1 pound fresh green beans (washed and trimmed)
- ¼ cup vegetable oil
- 2 boneless pork tenderloins (about 1 pound each)
- 2 tablespoons honey
- 1 tablespoon vegetable oil
- 2 teaspoons minced garlic
- 1½ teaspoons salt
- ½ teaspoon ground black pepper
Preheat oven to 450 degrees.
Line a large baking sheet with foil.
Lay green beans down the middle of the pan and cubed sweet potatoes and cranberries on the sides.
Season with salt and pepper; drizzle the ¼ cup oil over the top.
Carefully toss potatoes, cranberries and green beans to help distribute oil and seasonings.
Lay tenderloins over green beans.
In a small bowl, combine honey, 1 tablespoon oil, garlic, salt and pepper.
Brush sauce mixture over pork, flip pork and repeat. Pour remaining sauce over tenderloins.
Bake for 20-25 minutes or until the pork tenderloin reaches an internal temperature of 145 degrees.
Once pork is done, remove it from oven, place on a cutting board and cover in foil.
If vegetables need more time, they can return to the oven. If the potatoes are nice and soft, go ahead and take the vegetables out of the oven too and cover with foil.
Let pork rest for 5 minutes, then slice and serve with sweet potatoes, cranberries and green beans.
After working in the garden, steak salad is a great plate to showcase homegrown produce.
Check out this recipe from the Colorado Beef Council:
Garlic Herb Steak Salad
- 1 boneless beef top sirloin steak, cut 3/4 inch thick (about 1 pound)
- 1 tablespoon garlic and herb or onion and herb no-salt seasoning
- 1 medium red onion, cut into ½-inch-thick slices
- 6 cups fresh baby spinach
- 1 medium tomato, cut into wedges
- 2 hard-boiled eggs, peeled and sliced
- Dressing:
- 2 tablespoons honey mustard
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 tablespoon water
- 2 teaspoons garlic and herb or onion and herb no-salt seasoning
- 2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice
Combine dressing ingredients in small bowl. Reserve ¼ cup dressing for salad. Brush remaining dressing on onion slices.
Press 1 tablespoon seasoning blend evenly onto beef steak. Place steak in center of grid over medium, ash-covered coals; arrange onion slices around steak.
Grill steak, covered, 7 to 11 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, covered, 8 to 13 minutes) for medium rare (145 degrees) to medium (160 degrees) doneness, turning occasionally. Grill onion 10 to 12 minutes (gas grill times remain the same) or until tender, turning occasionally.
Carve beef into slices. Divide spinach evenly among four plates. Top with steak slices, tomatoes, onions and eggs. Drizzle evenly with reserved ¼ cup dressing.
Craving a little German cuisine? Braised cabbage is one of my favorites with some bratwurst, or keep it healthy and serve it alongside roasted chicken. The Colorado Fruit and Vegetable Growers Association provided this recipe from its website:
Braised Colorado
Cabbage
Serves four.
- 4 slices thick-cut applewood smoked bacon
- 1 small yellow onion
- 1 teaspoon fresh garlic
- 1 large red apple
- 1 cup shredded carrots
- 1½ cups shredded red cabbage
- 1½ cups shredded green cabbage
- 2 teaspoons caraway seed
- 3 tablespoons dark brown sugar
- 2 tablespoons smoked salt
- ½ teaspoon black pepper
- 2 cups chicken stock
- 1 cup Colorado ale
On your stovetop heat cast iron skillet or dutch oven on high heat.
Add bacon and cook until rendered and bacon starts to caramelize.
Add onions and garlic. Sauté in bacon fat until soft and translucent.
Add carrots, apples and cabbage. Sauté for 5 minutes to soften.
Add seasonings, sugar and chicken broth and mix well
Add chicken stock and Colorado ale.
Cover and cook on medium heat for about 20 minutes.
Remove cover, stir well and continue to cook on medium heat until 80 percent of liquid has evaporated.
Adjust seasoning as needed. If too much liquid evaporates, add more stock.
Best served hot.
May also be served cold as a side dish at your next picnic. Be sure to properly cool, store and transport.
