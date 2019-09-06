Chaffee County Clerk and Recorder Lori Mitchell announced Aug. 29 that the county clerk’s office is following a new procedure concerning renewal of motor vehicle registrations to be in compliance with the Driver’s Privacy Protection Act.
Historically, the clerk’s office allowed a person who was not listed on the registration to renew and pay for a vehicle registration by just providing a license plate number, Mitchell said in a press release.
Going forward, if the customer is not on the registration, they will need to take the renewal card with them to receive the new registration and tabs; otherwise, the registration card and tabs will be mailed to the address of record.
Mitchell said her office takes the privacy of all citizens seriously, and this new procedure may be an inconvenience but will help protect citizens, which is the goal of the law.
